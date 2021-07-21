Elective surgeries are being canceled at a Florida hospital due to an increase in COVID cases in the United States.

The Associated Press reported that the UF Health Jacksonville hospital in Florida is canceling elective surgeries after the number of COVID-19 patients at the facility, the majority of whom were unvaccinated, jumped from 16 in the middle of May to 134 now. COVID-19 infections in the United States have risen in the previous two weeks, putting hospitals under additional strain.

The hospital staff is “frustrated,” according to Chad Neilsen, head of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville.

“They’re exhausted. They’re thinking, ‘This is déjà vu all over again,’ and there’s some rage because we know this is entirely preventable, and people aren’t getting the vaccine,’ Neilsen added.

According to the Associated Press, health experts have blamed the increase in cases in the United States on the Delta strain of the virus and vaccine reluctance. Only 56.2 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Dr. James Williams, a clinical associate professor of emergency medicine at Texas Tech who has lately started treating more COVID-19 patients, described it as “seeing the car wreck before it happens.” “None of us want to have to go through it again.”

The patients, he noted, are younger, with many in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, and are largely unvaccinated.

The vaccine has been requested by many people, he said. “And it was put together in less than a year, which is incredible. That isn’t even appreciated by the general public. We received a vaccination within a year. And now they’re wondering, ‘Hmm, I’m not sure if I’ll be able to obtain it.’

Jeremy Johnson, the main pastor of one of Missouri’s largest churches, has heard the reasons why people are opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine. He wants kids to know that getting vaccinated is not only acceptable, but also encouraged by the Bible.

“I believe fear plays a significant role,” said Johnson, whose Springfield-based church also has campuses in Nixa and Republic, with another set to open soon. “A dread of trusting something other than scripture, something other than a political party they’re more comfortable following. Fear of putting one’s faith in science. ‘I put my faith in God, not science,’ we hear. This is a condensed version of the information.