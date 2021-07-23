Elected officials blame the unvaccinated for the increase of COVID cases.

As the number of COVID-19 cases has risen in recent weeks, several public figures have blamed the increase on unvaccinated Americans.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stated last week during a White House COVID-19 briefing that COVID-19 is “becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“A clear message is getting through: this is turning into a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Walensky added. “We’re seeing outbreaks of cases in areas of the country where vaccination coverage is poor, because unvaccinated people are at risk,” she says.

Fully vaccinated people are “protected against severe COVID, hospitalization, and death,” as well as the highly transmissible Delta variety, according to Walensky.

During the press conference, Walensky added, “If you are not vaccinated, you are at risk.”

Last Friday, President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House that “the only epidemic we have is among the unvaccinated,” echoing Walensky’s statements.

Biden subsequently made similar remarks during a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday night, telling Americans that getting vaccinated is “gigantically crucial” and that “we have a pandemic for those who haven’t had the vaccination – it’s that basic, that easy.”

While visiting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Las Vegas, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra also used the word “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“If you’re dying from COVID today in America, it’s essentially because you’re unvaccinated,” Becerra added.

COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients of the White House and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr.

During a White House COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Zients added, “We’re seeing it in the data.” “Virtually all recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are due to unvaccinated Americans. Each death of COVID-19 is heartbreaking. And the ones that are currently taking place are even more terrible since they could have been avoided.”

Most recent COVID-19 cases, Fauci said in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press earlier this month, “are avoidable and preventative” if people were vaccinated.

“The unvaccinated account for the vast majority of persons who get into difficulty, which is why we say. This is a condensed version of the information.