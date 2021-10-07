‘Educators Beware’: A TikTok Challenge to “Slap a Teacher” has been issued.

On Tuesday, the California Teachers Association (CTA) issued a warning regarding the “slap a teacher” TikTok challenge.

“Educators beware,” the group warned on Facebook. “A ‘challenge’ that encourages students to physically attack (‘slap’) professors and video record it is one of the most recent social media phenomena.” The organization stated, “It’s from the same ‘devious lick’ challenge that saw teenagers vandalize public school toilets and ruin school property around the country last month.”

The “slap a teacher” challenge, according to The Hill, encourages pupils to approach their teachers “calmly” and slap them. Although the trend hasn’t gone widely, a South Carolina teacher was recently subjected to the challenge. The incident, understandably, prompted widespread alarm.

The Broward Teachers Union has advised its members to “guard your fellow educators’ backs,” according to Washington Newsday. In the meantime, the Nebraska State Education Association, the Ohio School Safety Center, and a Texas prep school have all issued warnings to parents and teachers about the challenge.

According to The Hill, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D) has invited TikTok executives to meet with him, as well as parents and teachers from throughout the state, to examine the problem.

“TikTok is unable to prevent the dissemination of harmful content. In Connecticut, school closures were caused by vandalism, and the new “Slap a Teacher” challenge might put educators in danger “Tong sent out a tweet. “I’m pushing TikTok to visit Connecticut and meet with educators and parents to commit to measures that will put an end to this dangerous content.” The California Teachers Association is hoping that local officials and parents will commit to educate students about the hazards of viral challenges and working together to keep classrooms safe.

“We encourage CTA local affiliates to engage with districts to teach both kids and parents on appropriate social media use and respect for others, as well as to make it plain that behavior motivated by this ‘challenge’ is unsafe and will not be permitted,” CTA said.

“Encourage parents to talk to their kids about the serious ramifications that participation in any activity like this challenge can have, as well as the importance of everyone working together to keep schools and classrooms safe for everyone,” CTA added.

The repercussions for California students who participate in the challenge, according to the association, are as follows. This is a condensed version of the information.