Eddy Alvarez: Who Is He? Baseball player and male Olympic flag bearer for the United States in Tokyo 2020

Eddy Alvarez, an American baseball player and former speed skater who earned an Olympic medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, will be one of two Team USA flag carriers at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, with Sue Bird, a four-time Olympic gold winner in women’s basketball.

The International Olympic Committee has mandated that all editions of the Summer Games have at least one female and one male flag bearer at the opening ceremony, beginning with this year’s Games, in order to “ensure full gender representation across the teams.”

As a member of the United States Olympic Baseball Team, Alvarez will compete in the Tokyo Olympics. According to the Tokyo Olympics website, if he wins a medal in the six-team baseball competition at the Tokyo Games, he will become only the sixth athlete in Olympic history to earn a medal in both the Winter and Summer Games.

According to USA Baseball, the national governing body that represents baseball in the United States as a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOC) as well as internationally as a member federation of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, he is the first baseball player to carry the American flag at the opening ceremony (WBSC).

The United States will be one of the last three countries to appear in the opening ceremony’s athlete parade. The United States will be followed by France before the parade is concluded by Japan, the host country.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The #TeamUSA flag bearers for the #TokyoOlympics Opening Ceremony are @eddyalvarez90 and @S10Bird. pic.twitter.com/w7VFMYANft

21 July 2021 — Team USA (@TeamUSA)

Following a vote among Team USA athletes, Alvarez and Bird were chosen as the flag bearers.

Following his nomination, the baseball star said, “It is an honor and a privilege to be picked as one of the flag bearers by my fellow Team USA athletes for the Opening Ceremony.”

“My narrative reflects the American Dream because I am a first-generation Cuban-American. My family has given so much for me to be able to proudly display this flag,” he says.

What is Eddy Alvarez’s name?

Alvarez is a member of the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball (MLB), a franchise based in Miami, Florida.

Prior to his debut in the major leagues, he was a minor leaguer. This is a condensed version of the information.