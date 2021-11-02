Ed Sheeran Responds to a Fan in a Viral Video, “I Like That Lil Leprechaun.”

Ed Sheeran responded to a hilarious TikTok video composed by Niccoya (@niccoya), who was defending the Grammy Award-winner against internet hatred, over the weekend.

Sheeran’s reaction, which was filmed as a duet with Niccoya’s original video, has earned more than 3.5 million likes and 12 million views. Hundreds of thousands of people commented on the video, expressing their admiration for the Bad Habits singer.

“I’m not sure who decided that we should all despise Ed Sheeran, but you know what? “I’m going to defend myself,” Niccoya declared at the start of the duet video. “What a cute little leprechaun!” As Niccoya continued to compliment Sheeran, he grinned and replied, “thank you.”

“It blows my mind that y’all sit here and act like ‘Photograph’ ain’t got you in a chokehold,” Niccoya concluded. Sheeran burst out laughing as she spoke this.

Niccoya exclaims, “Cut it up, Ed!” as Ed Sheeran’s Lego House plays in the backdrop of the video. He thanked her once again, and the two continued to sing for the rest of the video.

“NOT ME AND ED SINGING TOGETHER,” Niccoya commented on Sheeran’s popular duet response in the comments section.

She joked, “I’m on the next record, y’all.”

She also posted the iconic moment to her Twitter account, which has over 1 million followers.

Sheeran is no new to hatred, as Niccoya’s video demonstrated. The musician acknowledged to Dax Shepherd and Monica Padman on their podcast Armchair Expert on Monday that his 2017 cameo role in the mega-popular HBO series Game of Thrones drew a lot of backlash.

Fans’ unfavorable reactions to his presence “muddied his joy” of the entire experience, he claimed.

Kristian Nairn, who portrayed Hodor on the beloved show, told HuffPost in 2018 that Sheeran’s appearance bothered him.

Nairn explained, “It’s a fantasy show.” “We’re all trapped in this incredible universe, spending so much time, money, and talent to produce, and then there’s a pop star?” What?” However, as the comments section of Sheeran’s viral duet demonstrated, he is still quite popular.

“NO ED, WE LOVE U BESTIE,” zoe stated emphatically.

rolynn.solab said, “You truly make the best music, HANDS DOWN.”

“Naw,” Faith responded, “they’re playing with you ed.” “You got those HITS,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.