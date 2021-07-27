Ed Buck, a Democratic donor, was found guilty in the ‘Meth Death’ trial and faces a life sentence in prison.

Ed Buck, a Democratic fundraiser, was convicted of a series of crimes that ended in the deaths of two men. Buck was convicted of nine crimes in front of a judge on Tuesday.

Buck is accused of bringing black men into his home for sexual enjoyment, which is one of the allegations. He provided methamphetamine to Gemmel Moore, 26, in 2017 and Timothy Dean, 55, in 2019. Both males died at his apartment in West Hollywood.

Buck was also found guilty of running a drug den and recruiting Moore and another man to join him in Los Angeles for the purpose of prostitution.

As a result of his crimes, Buck, 66, faces life in jail.

Buck is a gay man who is out and proud of it.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.