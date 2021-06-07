Economists Struggle to Compare 2021 to 2020 Due to Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Tweets;

Elon Musk is tweeting about Bitcoin once again, but his enigmatic words have sparked outrage among crypto enthusiasts.

His recent remarks have harmed investors’ efforts to establish Bitcoin as an asset class, and they may jeopardize Musk’s position as CEO of two significant firms, Tesla and SpaceX.

The Tesla CEO tweeted a breakup meme in a recent comment: a photo of a young couple sitting on a couch with arms crossed and looking in opposite directions. Musk wrote #Bitcoin and a red broken-heart emoji above the enraged pair.

Tesla’s $1.5 billion Bitcoin stake, according to Musk, has not been sold.

Following the tweets, bitcoin dropped roughly 7% on Friday.

Do Musk’s tweets signify anything, aside than driving Tesla’s shareholders crazy, or is he just having fun with the media at the expense of those who invested in Bitcoin?

Tesla’s investment in Bitcoin boosted Bitcoin’s price up, but it pushed it downwards when the electric car maker said it would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles.

Despite the fact that both behaviors were rational, Bitcoin is a highly speculative wager on future price increases, and many experts believe it is too volatile to be utilized in trade. In any case, according to a research paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Ethereum is better suited for business than Bitcoin.

At least 25 other businesses, including Tesla, have doubled their initial investment in Bitcoin.

Nonetheless, some people did not find Musk’s newest Bitcoin message amusing.

“For the past several years, you have enjoyed one of the most favorable reputations of anyone in the billionaire class because you have tapped into the desire that many of us have to live in a world with electric cars and space exploration,” a man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask said in a video posted Saturday. People are starting to think of you as just another narcissistic rich due (possibly a typo and meant to read“dude“) who is yearning for attention.”

In yet another strange Twitter twist, Fawkes has come to embody the heroic outsider, even stranger than Musk’s scattered statements on Bitcoin.

Fawkes was found guilty of treason and sentenced to death. This is a condensed version of the information.