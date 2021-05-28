Earthquake in Carson City: 4.2 Temblor Shakes Reno, Lake Tahoe, and Dollar Point

People in both states reported experiencing tremors after a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck the Nevada-California border.

The earthquake struck roughly 5 miles southeast of Dollar Point, California, on Lake Tahoe, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). More than 1,300 individuals in Carson City, Nevada, just across the border, reported feeling the tremor.

It was a low-intensity earthquake, according to the USGS, with a Level 4 intensity. This means that many people will feel it if they are inside, but few will notice it if they are outdoors. It’s probable that it awoke those who were sleeping, and that dishes, windows, and doors were thrown open.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.