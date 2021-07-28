Dusty Hill, ZZ Top’s longtime bassist, died at the age of 72.

According to Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, Joseph “Dusty” Hill, the bassist for ZZ Top for over 50 years, has died at the age of 72.

Hill died in his sleep in his Houston home, according to an Instagram post. There was no mention of a cause of death.

The Instagram post said, “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, went away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.” “We will miss your constant presence, your good attitude, and your unwavering commitment to bringing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’, along with legions of ZZ Top fans all across the world. We’ll always be linked to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

“You will be much missed, amigo,” it said, signing off with “Frank & Billy” at the conclusion.

According to sources, Hill had just sustained a hip ailment.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.