During video call legislative meetings, a lawmaker was disciplined for doing plastic surgery.

A politician is facing disciplinary action after she used video conferencing to attend two legislative meetings while still conducting surgery.

Terri L. Hill, 62, was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2015, representing the state’s 12th District. She is also a licensed plastic surgeon with a clinic in Ellicott City, Maryland, just outside of Baltimore.

According to the Associated Press, Hill signed a consent order with the Maryland Board of Physicians on Friday, agreeing to subject to disciplinary action for her “unprofessional conduct in the practice of medicine.” She will be fined $15,000 and given a public reprimand.

After complaints were filed in March, the Maryland Board of Physicians initiated an inquiry into the delegate, citing publicity in the Baltimore Sun about her attending virtual sessions from an operating room.

The board’s report stated, “She was positioned under the surgical lights, concentrated downward, and would periodically shift, grab for surgical equipment, or adjust the lights.”

Hill and other staff members “positioned surgical equipment and blood-stained towels such that they were briefly visible on the camera channel,” according to the board. Hill was also photographed wearing “a hospital gown, facemask, and surgical cap” during a voting session, according to the report. Hill said the offenses were the consequence of her attempting to combine her political and professional responsibilities during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to her own statement. She admitted, however, that she did not keep that balance as well as she could have.

“I accept the Board’s determination that I should have done better,” Hill said in a text message statement.

Hill indicated that the two incidents occurred in February and March, respectively, during the board’s investigation in April. She only spoke for less than three minutes at the previous meeting to discuss a measure she was a co-sponsor of. In all occasions, she claimed to have obtained consent from her patients to multitask.

Despite such assertions, the board’s findings revealed that Hill did not ask the patient for consent or provide notice of her attendance at the conference in February, when she was undergoing extensive abdominal surgery.

