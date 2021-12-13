During the Vicente Fernandez Memorial, a shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame took place.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a reported gunfire near an area where people gathered to memorialize Mexican musician Vicente Fernández on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The shooting, which occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, blew out the windows of a building at 62000 Hollywood Boulevard, according to CBSLA.

At roughly 7:45 p.m., a male suspect, presumably a resident of the building, was brought into custody, according to witnesses.

The Los Angeles Police Department has shut down Hollywood Boulevard while they investigate the incident.

Witnesses informed CBSLA that a person’s arm was seen brandishing a handgun from an upper-story window in the apartment building opposite the memorial, with one of the rounds striking a shop’s glass door.

Crowds gathered in Guadalajara, Jalisco, to pay tribute to the 81-year-old Mexican Ranchera singer, who died on Sunday morning. After a fall at his property, he spent four months in the hospital. Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare autoimmune condition in which a person’s own immune system attacks and damages their nerves.