During the September 18 rally, the National Guard has been requested to assist Capitol Police.

The National Guard has been requested by the Washington D.C. Capitol Police for security assistance on September 18, the day of the “Justice for J6” event.

Over 500 people have been jailed for allegedly participating in the Capitol riots on January 6, and rally goers will show their solidarity for them. The rioters were supporters of former President Donald Trump, who were attempting to prevent Congress from certifying his election loss in 2020.

Matt Braynard, a former campaign adviser for Republican President Donald Trump, who organized the J6 event, dubbed the arrestees “political prisoners” and “brave patriots.” He told WTTG that he expects roughly 700 people to join the event on September 18.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday that it’s unknown how many National Guard personnel the Capitol Police have sought or in what capacity the troops may assist the cops. According to Military Times, National Guard personnel frequently assist with crowd management and can defend themselves against physical threats. However, unlike the police, they do not have the authority to make arrests.

Typically, the governor of a state submits a request for the National Guard’s help. The police and other local agencies must submit their requests to the Department of Defense because the District of Columbia is not a state.

According to the Associated Press, members of armed right-wing groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers may join the protest. The Proud Boys, on the other hand, have denied that any of its members will be involved. According to Forbes, at least 25 Proud Boys have been arrested in connection with the January 6 riots.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger issued a statement on Monday, just five days before the planned rally, saying, “We are here to preserve everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully demonstrate.” “I strongly advise anyone considering provoking disruption to stay at home. We will not tolerate violence and will uphold the law.”

Manger said the Capitol Police informed congressional leaders on the rally’s intelligence as well as the department’s operational plan for the day of the event on Monday.

The erection of temporary security fencing around the Capitol Building was also approved by the Capitol Police Board. The fence will be put up a day or two before the gathering and will be taken down soon after if there is no violence, according to Manger.

