During the riot, a Capitol Police Sergeant recalls being more afraid than the Iraq military deployment.

“On January 6, for the first time, I was more terrified to work in the Capitol than I was during my entire deployment to Iraq,” Sergeant Aquilino Gonell testified during a hearing before the House of Representatives select committee investigating the January 6 disturbances at the Capitol.

“We expected armed violence in Iraq because we were in a war zone,” Gonell continued, “but nothing I had experienced in the army or as a law enforcement officer prepared me for what we faced on January 6.”

Gonell likened the January 6 riots to a “medieval combat,” saying he and other officers “fought hand to hand, inch by inch to avoid an assault of the Capitol by a violent mob intent [on harming the country’s democratic process].”

Gonell became emotional during his remarks before the select committee as he recalled the day after the riots and stated he had to push his wife away owing to all the chemicals he had on his outfit.

Gonell explained, “I couldn’t sleep since the chemicals reactivated after I had a shower, and my skin was burning.” “I finally fell asleep two hours later, physically and psychologically fatigued, but by 8 a.m., I was completely awake. I was already returning to the Capitol. And following the inauguration, I worked for another 15 days straight. Despite my injuries, I made it a point to work because I wanted to keep doing my job and contributing to the security of the Capitol complex.”

Gonell stated that he is still struggling to fully recover from all of his injuries incurred on January 6th, six months after the Capitol disturbances.

