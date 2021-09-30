During the pandemic, teen vaping decreased by 40%, but about 2 million people continue to use it, according to the FDA.

According to a report from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), teen vaping has decreased by 40% in the United States this year (CDC).

According to a national poll, 11% of high school students and less than 3% of middle school pupils vape, a considerable decrease from the previous year. The FDA and the CDC estimate that roughly 2 million teenagers in the United States vape.

While the poll is typically administered in the classroom, this year’s findings were collected for the first time using an online questionnaire to accommodate students at school and at home. Later this year, further surveys will be released.

Many kids vape socially, thus some experts assume the reduction in vape usage is linked to online lessons in the curriculum.

Dr. Nancy Rigotti of Harvard University told the Associated Press, “They discovered a dramatic drop from last year, and it’s hard to assume that doesn’t represent a true decrease in use among high school and middle school children.”

Even before the pandemic, a lot of new regulations were in place to prevent minors from using e-cigarettes. A new federal regulation passed in late 2019 raised the age of purchase for all tobacco and vaping goods from 18 to 21. The FDA soon after banned almost all flavors from tiny, cartridge-based e-cigarettes, sparking the teen vaping frenzy.

Also, an outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths may have scared some kids away; the majority were linked to a filler in black market vape liquids that included THC, the ingredient in marijuana that makes users feel high.

Tobacco specialists have speculated for months about the impact of school closures on vaping, considering that the majority of teenagers vape with their friends and obtain e-cigarettes from their peers.

Other studies expected out later this year will have to corroborate the reduction, according to Rigotti. It’s also difficult to say whether vaping will pick up now that most schools have switched back to in-person classes.

She replied, “I’m sure schools are working hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The FDA is preparing to impose even more restrictions on the vaping business, according to the study released on Thursday. The agency is currently undergoing a comprehensive federal review. This is a condensed version of the information.