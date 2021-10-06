During the outage of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, Telegram gained 70 million new users.

According to Telegram’s CEO, the instant messaging service added a record-breaking 70 million new users on Monday, while Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram went out for many hours.

Telegram’s creator and CEO, Pavel Durov, described the inflow of new users as “refugees from other platforms” in a post on the app on Tuesday.

“Telegram’s daily growth rate was an order of magnitude higher than the average, and we received almost 70 million refugees from other platforms in a single day. Because Telegram continued to perform flawlessly for the great majority of our users, I am proud of how our team handled the extraordinary growth,” Durov stated.

“I invite our current users to greet their newly arrived friends, assist them in unpacking, and inform them of our inventory. Make sure they hang around to understand why Telegram is so far ahead of the competition,” he added, adding, “We won’t fail you when others will.”

However, according to Durov, users in the United States may have faced problems yesterday when using the app since “millions of people from these continents hurried to sign up” at the same time.

According to TechCrunch, Telegram, a favorite app among conservatives and far-right ideologies for its hands-off approach to communication, recently surpassed 1 billion downloads and has 500 million monthly active users as of earlier this year.

On Tuesday, the messaging service wasn’t the only one to report a surge in new subscribers. Signal, which competes with both Telegram and WhatsApp, said it garnered “millions” of new subscribers in a statement.

On Monday, Facebook blamed a botched configuration update for the lengthy outage, which prevented 3.5 billion people from accessing its services on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. According to Downdetector, a website monitoring service, the outage lasted almost six hours and impacted people and businesses all across the world.

“To all the individuals and companies around the world who rely on us, we apologize for the inconvenience caused by today’s outage across our platforms,” Facebook said in a statement on Monday. Our systems are presently up and running after we worked as hard as we could to restore access.”

Facebook’s stock dropped 4.9 percent as a result of the problem. This is a condensed version of the information.