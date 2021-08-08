During the Omaha floods, video shows people neck-deep in water trapped inside an elevator.

In the aftermath of strong thunderstorms on Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska, alarming photographs and videos have surfaced on social media.

From 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Sunday, a flash flood warning was in force for Nebraska’s largest city, with police responding to complaints of automobiles stuck in water 2-4 feet high.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, some portions of downtown Omaha were impassable for emergency services during this period. There were also reports of a house fire caused by lightning.

Meanwhile, a radio producer in Omaha released a video of an unknown group of individuals trapped in an elevator with water up to their necks. To keep her phone from getting submerged, one woman is seen holding it up above her head. In the corner, another individual can be seen standing on some sort of high platform.

In a tweet, Geoff Pilkington, a writer based in Los Angeles, stated, “Videos are appearing on social media showing individuals stuck inside a downtown basement elevator amid Saturday night flash floods in Omaha, Nebraska.” “Firefighters from Omaha were eventually able to save them.”

WOWT reported that photos and videos of roadways and parking lots turning into rivers were widely shared on social media. One Twitter user provided a photo of floodwaters that were so powerful that they picked up cars and produced a multi-car pileup.

The National Weather Service had warned that the storm may bring 70 mph gusts and penny-sized hail to Omaha. Some hailstones were found that were considerably larger than that estimate, according to images posted by WOWT.

By 11 p.m., over 18,000 Omaha Public Power District customers in numerous counties had lost power due to the intense downpour. Throughout the night, the Omaha Fire Department responded to at least 105 weather-related accidents. More storms could be on the way as early as Monday, according to residents.

