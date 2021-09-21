During the midterm elections, voters may punish both Biden and GOP governors over COVID.

As President Joe Biden grapples with domestic and international issues and a stalled legislative agenda, Democrats have expressed concern that their party would be wiped out in the midterm elections.

With a new national poll released last week by the Long Island University Hornstein Center showing that the COVID-19 pandemic is the second-most important issue for voters after the economy, it’s clear that voters will be voting in part based on how the coronavirus is handled from now until next November.

But it would be a mistake to believe that Biden and the Democrats will be the only ones who suffer from COVID’s consequences in the polls.

Despite a record 5,721 coronavirus deaths in August, Republican governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida may discover that voters aren’t buying what they’re selling when it comes to the epidemic.

“Voters continue to dislike the Republican response to the coronavirus. On Twitter, CNN statistics reporter Harry Enten tweeted, “It’s the most crucial topic, yet the GOP still hasn’t found a solution voters like.” “Republicans have fought for weaker COVID limitations time and time again, and people have said they don’t like it.”

He went on to say that it felt like he was living in a “bizarro universe.”

He wrote, “The voters are very unambiguous on this.” “We see it in school with mask mandates. They have tremendous support from voters and parents. The GOP believes that parents as a group don’t.”

Republican governors like DeSantis and Abbott, according to former Florida representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, will be held accountable by voters since they are “now the face of the Republican Party after Donald Trump,” and are striving to have the most “Trumpian profile.”

Despite the fact that school children in DeSantis’ state have died from the virus in recent months, Mucarsel-Powell said there is another consequence of the pandemic struggle that no one is talking about: the economy.

She said that the Delta variant rise had caused groups to postpone huge events planned for September in Florida, citing a large display at Art Basel as one example. This is a condensed version of the information.