During the investigation into Gabby Petito’s 911 call, the Moab Police Chief takes a leave of absence.

In the wake of an investigation of his department’s handling of Gabby Petito’s case, the chief of police in Moab, Utah, has taken a leave of absence.

A city official confirmed to Fox 11 after other local sites broke the information that Police Chief Bret Edge announced his departure from the job shortly after the city opened the probe. It will investigate the department’s handling of a probable domestic violence incident involving Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, prior to her disappearance.

Despite the date, the official declined to say whether Edge’s leave of absence is connected to the probe. At this moment, it is unknown when he will return or who will take his place in the interim.

Prior to her disappearance, Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country road trip. When the pair traveled through Moab, they were traveling from Utah’s Arches National Park to Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

On August 12, police responded to a possible domestic violence report after the couple got into a physical confrontation while they were there. Laundrie allegedly slapped his fiancée, according to a 911 caller. Officers recommended that the two keep apart for the rest of the night, but no charges were brought.

Despite the 911 call, “no one indicated that the male struck the female,” according to the police report. According to one officer on the scene, the incident was “more correctly classified as a mental/emotional health ‘break’ than a domestic assault.”

Petito went missing a few days later, and after a lengthy search, officials discovered her dead in Grand Teton. Two days later, her death was judged a homicide. Laundrie, a person of interest in the case, reportedly vanished from his house in North Port, Florida, shortly after Petito was reported missing, prompting speculation that he is planning to hide out in the wilderness for months.

Some have criticized the Moab Police Department’s handling of the incident between the two in light of these occurrences, claiming that not enough was done to remove Petito from a potentially dangerous scenario.

"At this moment, the City of Moab is not aware of any police-related violations.