During the Delta Surge in Louisiana, nine children under the age of 18 died of COVID.

COVID-19 has killed nine youngsters under the age of 18 in Louisiana, where the virus’s Delta version is on the rise.

In a statement released on Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health said, “Today, the Louisiana Department of Health regrettably confirms another child death during the fourth spike of COVID-19 in the state.” “The Louisiana Department of Health announced today that COVID had claimed the lives of 39 people, including this child.”

The youngster who died on Monday was between the ages of 12 and 17, according to the statement, but no other details about the deceased’s age were provided.

“With this, the overall number of pediatric deaths during the fourth surge now stands at nine. COVID has claimed the lives of 18 children under the age of 18 in Louisiana, according to the statement.

“Since mid-July, we have mourned the loss of a child to COVID nine times,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer and medical director, in a statement.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child,” Kanter continued, “but that village also has the obligation of protecting its children.” “Masks and vaccines are the only protection we have, and we must all do our part.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are available in Louisiana for people aged 12 and up.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, the state has reported over 743,000 COVID-19 cases and little over 14,000 deaths since the outbreak began. According to data from the state’s health department, individuals who are not completely vaccinated accounted for 86 percent of all new COVID-19 cases and 81 percent of all new deaths from September 16 to 22.

Non-vaccinated people are also responsible for 84 percent of all new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Daily COVID-19 infections have been declining in Louisiana since the middle of September, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the state is now averaging roughly 1,000 new cases per day.

According to CDC data, Louisiana is one of many states where fewer than half of the population has received a full vaccination against the new coronavirus.

On September 30, the American Academy of Pediatrics stated that from the beginning of the pandemic, at least This is a condensed version of the information.