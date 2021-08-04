During the Delta Surge, Barack Obama’s birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard sparked outrage.

Former President Barack Obama’s forthcoming 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard has been slammed on social media, as it will take place in the midst of a nationwide outbreak of the Delta strain of COVID.

The celebration, which is due to take place next weekend on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, is expected to attract a slew of celebrities, with Axios reporting that Pearl Jam will perform.

All attendees will be required to be tested for COVID and properly vaccinated before arriving at the event on the small island favored by the Clintons, according to a source familiar with the occasion.

There will also be a COVID coordinator at the party to ensure that all necessary protocols are followed.

According to the source, the celebration has already received confirmation of at least 475 attendees and 200 staff members, but the White House has stated that President Biden will not be present.

Due to an increase in instances of the Delta variety of COVID in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its face mask guideline last week, advising fully vaccinated people to wear a face covering when indoors.

Following news of the size of Obama’s upcoming birthday party, some Twitter users chastised the former president, with several recommending that the event be canceled.

“Sorry Mr President @BarackObama – my kid would appreciate a huge birthday bash too – but this is tone deaf and we need some more leadership from influencers like you,” wrote Mark R. Jacobsen, an Assistant Dean at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School.

August 2, 2021 — Mark R. Jacobson (@markondefense)

Twitchy.com editor Greg Pollowitz echoed Jacobsen’s comments, tweeting that “Obama must cancel his birthday celebration,” citing a recent COVID outbreak in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, when 469 persons tested positive with COVID, with 74 percent of them completely vaccinated.