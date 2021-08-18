During the debate, California recall candidate John Cox was served with a subpoena.

A private investigator served a subpoena on California gubernatorial contender John Cox during a public debate on Tuesday night.

Cox, a Republican, took part in the discussion at Sacramento’s Guild Theater, where he was one of 46 candidates trying to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election. Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego, and Assemblymember Kevin Kiley were also in attendance.

The Sacramento Bee stated that Cox was interrupted as he began to introduce himself to the gathering by Aman Choudhry of Choudhry Investigative Services.

As Cox began to speak, Choudhry screamed over him, informing him, “You’ve been served.” Before being led out, he flung court documents towards the stage.

The court papers order Cox, a multimillionaire real estate investor, to pay fees to a consulting business that assisted his campaign during his 2018 governorship campaign.

Cox was ordered to pay approximately $100,000 by the court in February 2020. However, Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in a landslide in 2018, has previously challenged the statistic.

After the interruption, Cox resumed with his introductory words, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to the publication, he later described the encounter as “a rubbish thing.” “There was one creditor who didn’t get paid from the 2018 campaign because he didn’t deserve it,” Cox explained.

“At the @SacPressClub to talk about my proposals to lower taxes, end homelessness, and revive the economy,” he tweeted with a photo from the debate. Californians are capable of more than @GavinNewsom. I’ll get results as a CPA and an outsider.”

Some Twitter users reacted by posting a video of Cox being served, with one user writing, “Pay your bills, looooozer.”

According to Choudhry, he came to the debate because it was the “ideal spot” to serve the court paperwork.

