During the California gubernatorial debate, Kevin Faulconer urges residents to get the COVID vaccine.

During a discussion between California Republican gubernatorial candidates on Wednesday, Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego, recommended people to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Associated Press. In the approaching September recall election, Faulconer faced off against three other Republicans seeking to succeed Gavin Newsom as governor.

Faulconer, when asked about masks in schools, said that the vaccine is the greatest method to eliminate the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Associated Press. The gubernatorial candidate said he opposes schools asking students to wear masks, but he didn’t say whether if elected governor, he would prohibit them from doing so.

Another contender, billionaire John Cox, disagreed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, stating that those who had previously been infected with the virus should not be vaccinated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

There were a few heated confrontations as candidates sought to set themselves apart from their opponents, but much of the evening’s proceedings consisted of a litany of complaints about Newsom and the Democratic-controlled Legislature, as well as the state’s progressive tilt.

“Once upon a time, this was the state where anyone could succeed. Many people are eager to leave the state, and our skyrocketing housing costs are a big reason for that,” said Kevin Kiley, a state assemblyman who, at 36, might be the state’s first millennial governor.

The stakes were raised when voters received their mail-in votes for the Sept. 14 election in about two weeks. As coronavirus cases rise and mask restrictions reappear over parts of the state, polls suggest the race is tightening, with Newsom’s once-comfortable lead eroding.

The election is being widely observed across the country as a barometer of public sentiment ahead of the 2022 elections, when a closely split Congress will once again be in play. A Republican victory in the predominantly Democratic state would be a shocking rebuke, and Newsom has warned that his removal would have national political and policy ramifications.

Many of the exchanges throughout the 90-minute debate focused on state-specific conservative issues that looked to be intended at rousing Republican and right-leaning voters rather than converting moderates. Building additional water storage, limiting government growth, and cutting were among them. This is a condensed version of the information.