During Rush Hour, Police Pursue 11 people are injured in New York traffic, and 7 cars are hit.

At least 11 individuals were injured in a police chase in New York City during rush hour traffic on Wednesday, officials said, after one automobile plowed into seven others.

The chase began in the Bronx, when officers attempted to pull up a vehicle with overly tinted windows on East Fordham Road and Marion Avenue. According to police, the driver was also using marijuana in the vehicle. As it attempted to flee, the car apparently collided with seven other vehicles before making its getaway.

A green Mercedes can be seen in the center of traffic attempting to elude cops who left an unmarked vehicle in a video released by tattoo artist David Perez.

The green car’s escape was hampered by cars crowded on both sides, as it repeatedly backed up, bashing into numerous other vehicles before accelerating forward and T-boning another.

In the packed street, police officers can be seen with their pistols drawn, attempting to unlock the car door and ordering him to “get out of the car.”

