During record-breaking heat waves, a shortage of jet fuel could have an impact on firefighting capabilities.

According to the Associated Press, the jet fuel supply chain has been harmed as demand for jet fuel has plummeted as a result of the epidemic, according to airport officials, aviation supply businesses, and jet fuel transport companies. Hundreds of planes and helicopters that require jet fuel are needed each year to fight dangerous wildfires. Due to the fact that the Western United States is in the midst of wildfire season, demand has risen.

According to Jeff Cyphers of Humboldt Pacific LCC in California, “the supply chain right now is perhaps the most unstable I’ve ever seen in my years of experience.”

According to Cyphers, in addition to a lack of jet fuel, there aren’t enough drivers to supply the gasoline that is available. According to the US Energy Information Administration, jet fuel supplies in 2020 will be down 38% from 2019. Although the amount of fuel delivered has increased by 26% since January, it is still less than in 2019.

Due to a lack of jet fuel, airport officials are concerned that they will have to turn away planes and helicopters dropping fire retardants during what might be a catastrophic wildfire season, putting nearby populations at risk.

There have already been reports of sporadic shortages at some tanker bases in Oregon and Utah. Multiple bases could run dry at the same time during what is shaping up to be a very busy wildfire season in the United States West. In the recent month, tanker bases in Arizona, where multiple major flames are burning, have also experienced jet fuel supply challenges.

Jessica Gardetto, a veteran wildland firefighter and spokesman for the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, stated, “We haven’t run into it before.” “With all of the current shortages, it’s a terrible thought.”

Even as the economy accelerates and more passengers come to airports for long-delayed journeys, supply in the Western United States has yet to recover.

The Weekly Petroleum Status Report for July 2 from the US Energy Information Administration indicates demand at 78 percent of 2019 levels. That’s up from 44% of 2019 levels for the same time period in 2020, when the epidemic was already well established.

