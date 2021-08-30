During Hurricane Ida’s wrath, video shows men doing push-ups in the street.

Over the decades and centuries, hurricanes have made life difficult for those along the Gulf Coast. As Hurricane Ida made landfall in New Orleans on Sunday night, four men started a gym routine in the middle of the street in the city’s famous French Quarter.

A video posted to Twitter shows the people doing push-ups and then crunches near Canal Street and Chartres.

Ida made landfall as a destructive Category 4 storm in south Louisiana around noon (local time) on Sunday, yet there was no necessary evacuation in New Orleans. So, later in the day, while the winds howled through New Orleans, the guys went about their business.

They began with push-ups before turning over onto their backs and doing crunches midway through the video.

During the afternoon and evening, Ida’s winds slammed into New Orleans, causing an electrical transmission tower to tumble into the Mississippi River. The city was then plunged into darkness.

This occurred as winds of up to 120 mph blasted across the Crescent City during one of the most severe storms the region has ever witnessed. That includes Hurricane Katrina, which hit the Gulf Coast precisely 16 years ago.

New Orleans is still without power Monday night, and Ida knocked out power to more than 1 million people as it passed across the state’s most populous region.

By midnight, the hurricane had been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, and Ida appeared to be heading west of New Orleans. On the east side of Ida, however, the possibility of strong storms and scattered tornadoes remained.

Hurricane Katrina, which made landfall on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2005, did not directly damage New Orleans. The hurricane did cause a levee break, which flooded New Orleans’ Ninth Ward.

Since Katrina, there hasn't been a storm of this magnitude in the New Orleans area, which has kept residents stranded.