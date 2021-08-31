During Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, an alligator may have killed a man in Louisiana.

An alligator assault in flood waters following Hurricane Ida may have killed a man in southeast Louisiana. According to reports, a woman contacted 911 to tell that her husband had been mauled by a huge alligator. She allegedly assisted him, propped him up on some steps, and guided the family pirogue to higher ground, only to turn around and discover he was vanished.

The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a woman alleging that her 71-year-old husband was attacked by a large alligator while wading through floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana on Sunday.

The woman stated that she was inside her home when she heard a commotion outside. According to WDSU in New Orleans, that’s when she witnessed her husband tussling with the big gator. She dragged him to safety on some steps before going inside to get a first-aid kit for his seriously damaged arm. She alerted authorities before steering the boat to a safer location. He was nowhere to be seen when I went seeking for him.

Since that call, the sheriff’s office has been looking for the man, but to no avail.

So far, Hurricane Ida has claimed the lives of two people: one in Ascension Parish, who died after a tree fell on their house, and another in Lakeview, who drowned while attempting to drive through floodwaters on Interstate-10.

St. Tammany Parish is located on the western edge of Mississippi and borders Lake Pontchartrain to the northeast. Slidell, Mandeville, Madisonville, and Pearl River are all located here. As Hurricane Ida came inland Sunday night, the parish was hit by hurricane-force winds.

Around midday Sunday, Ida made landfall in south Louisiana as a severe Category 4 storm with gusts of 150 mph in Port Fourchon, LaFourche Parish. With its gusts and blinding rain, the storm moved west of New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain until Sunday afternoon, when it made a fast jog east.

During the afternoon and evening, Ida’s winds slammed into New Orleans, causing an electrical transmission tower to tumble into the Mississippi River. The city was then plunged into darkness.

Winds of 120 mph swept through the Crescent City during one of the most severe storms the city has ever seen. This is a condensed version of the information.