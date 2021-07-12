During home renovations, a man discovers 160 bowling balls under the stairwell.

During renovations on his property, a Michigan homeowner was shocked to discover 160 bowling balls under a stairwell outside his home.

On Saturday, July 1, David Olson, 33, of Muskegon, Michigan, discovered the balls beneath a concrete stairway at his home when he began removing the stairs to figure out why water kept leaking into his home.

An inspector told Olson that he needed to dismantle the stairwell to investigate the problem, so he opted to do it himself.

Olson told ABC affiliate WZZM, “The inspector told me the cement pad, just outside his sliding glass door, was sloping into the home.” “I had a few of hours on my hands, so I decided to attack it with a sledgehammer.”

He claimed that after he got passed the first slab of concrete, he discovered numerous blue bowling balls stuck in the sand beneath it, and that he discovered more as he delved deeper into the ground.

“I was under the impression that there were only a couple of people in there to fill in the gaps. The more I looked into it, the more I realized it was virtually a complete gridwork of them in there making up the weight,” Olson told the Detroit Free Press.

“I was actually relieved about that since rolling bowling balls out of the way is a lot easier than moving sand and figuring out where to place everything.”

Olson initially stated that the total number of bowling balls was 50 in a Facebook post, but by the end of the day, he had discovered 158, before subsequently raising the total to 160 after discovering more under bushes on his patio.

Olson later told WZZM about the discovery, saying, “It became mind-blowing.” “When they got their small brush and started brushing the bones off, I felt like a paleontologist.”

On Facebook, Olson verified that he phoned the Brunswick Bowling office in Muskegon to inquire about the balls’ toxicity and disposal safety.

He claimed that the group advised him that the balls could be safely disposed of, but that he instead chose to upcycle some of them. This is a condensed version of the information.