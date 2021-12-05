During his wife’s sentencing for child abuse, a Florida man was tased and arrested for jumping the court railing.

On Friday, a Florida court hearing became tumultuous when a man attempted to intervene in his wife’s sentence.

Gregory Carrasquillo was among the friends and family members in attendance at the Charlotte County Justice Center in Punta Gorda, Florida, for the sentencing hearing of his wife, Crystal Carrasquillo, 24, for child abuse. After opting out of a jury trial in August and pleading guilty to one count of severe child abuse, she was eventually sentenced to ten years in prison.

During the hearing, Carrasquillo allegedly rose up in the gallery and demanded to speak with the judge for the first time. The court bailiffs urged him to return to his seat, which he did.

Carrasquillo allegedly caused a disturbance again during the last seconds of the trial, while the judge was giving out the formal punishment for his wife. He mounted the court railing and attempted to reach his wife this time, according to the sheriff’s office. Bailiffs attempted to restrain him, but he fought them off.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office described the incident as follows: “At that time, one of the deputies used their taser, effectively contacting Gregory on his lower torso.” “Gregory then obliged, and he was arrested.” Carrasquillo is now facing a charge of resisting arrest without violence. Sheriff Bill Prummell applauded the court’s bailiffs for their handling of the situation following the event.

“Bailiffs play a vital role in the administration of justice in the courts,” the sheriff stated. “They ensure that the judge, as well as all other individuals in the room, are safe at all times. While I appreciate that these proceedings might provoke strong emotions in family members, my bailiffs simply cannot tolerate such an outburst. Their actions were prompt, proper, and required in order to secure everyone’s safety.” Crystal Carrasquillo was initially arrested in 2018 after a family member took her four-month-old infant to a hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida, for respiratory problems. The newborn had “many fractured bones in various stages of healing,” according to officials at the Fawcett Memorial Hospital, including fractures to its rib cage, head, and shoulder blade. Later, the mother told the investigators working on her case that. This is a condensed version of the information.