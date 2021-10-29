During his visit to the Vatican, Joe Biden presented Pope Francis with a gift.

When dignitaries visit with the Pope, they are usually given a blessing and a little gift, but President Joe Biden surprised Pope Francis with a poignant gift during their meeting on Friday at the Vatican.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden presented Francis with a historic chasuble—a robe usually worn by clergy during communion—in a bespoke marble and wood frame, according to the White House. The handwoven garment was once worn by Jesuits and is now part of the archive collection of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. Francis is a member of the Jesuit order.

While in Washington, Biden attends Holy Trinity Church on a daily basis.

According to a White House official, the robe’s frame was made by local artists from naturally fallen wood from the White House grounds and white marble salvaged from the ancient pulpit of Holy Trinity.

In honor of World Day of the Poor on November 14, the White House plans to make a donation of winter apparel to organizations in the name of the Pope, according to an official.

Biden and Francis have had a lengthy friendship, with the two collaborating on cancer research while Biden was vice president.

During Friday’s encounter, Biden also presented the Pope with a meaningful challenge coin, which is a military custom. The insignia of the Delaware Army National Guard’s 261st Signal Brigade unit was engraved on the big gold coin. Beau Biden, the president’s late son who died of brain cancer in 2015, was a captain in the unit.

“With your permission,” Biden continued, “I’d like to be able to offer you a coin.” “It has the United States seal on the front, but what makes this coin special—I know my son would want me to present it to you because on the back, I have the state of Delaware and the 261st unit where my son served.” Francis requested to meet with Biden’s extended family on a visit to the United States two months after Beau’s death.

During a speech at a cancer research conference the following year, Biden remarked of the meeting, “He filled us with more comfort than even he, I believe, would comprehend.”

The meeting between Biden and Francis on Friday lasted roughly 90 minutes.

