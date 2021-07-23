During her visit, an Alaska Native Tribe health official introduces Jill Biden to the Yup’ik Tribe.

During her first solo international trip to head a US delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where COVID-19 rates are continuing to rise, First Lady Jill Biden stopped in Alaska.

In Alaska, the first lady praised efforts to vaccinate locals, but stressed that the job is far from done. Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, and Valerie Davidson, the leader of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, joined her.

The tribal health system has been praised for assisting Alaska in getting a head start on its vaccination rollout by allowing tribe health groups to share vaccines with the general public and select how to best divide their allocations.

Biden was given the Yup’ik native name Taurluq, which was her grandmother’s name, by Davidson, who is a member of the Yup’ik tribe.

Jill Biden stated, “I hope I can attempt to live up to the woman your grandma was.”

While visiting the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium in Anchorage, Jill Biden observed, “Even as we celebrate the progress we’ve achieved, we realize that this last push is really the hardest of all.” She explained that getting more individuals vaccinated will need making the case “person by person.”

“We were able to assure that some of our last language holders and our last culture bearers were able to be among the first people vaccinated, regardless of their age,” Davidson said, citing collaboration between the tribal health system and state and federal governments.

Vaccine was carried in some cases by tiny planes, boats, and sled dogs in a state where many settlements are not connected to a main road system. Jill Biden was told that the vaccine was even brought out to a whaling boat in 8-foot (2.4-meter) seas.

According to the state health agency, about 52 percent of Alaska residents aged 12 and up are completely immunized.

Jill Biden’s visit was praised by Zink, who has been one of the public faces of Alaska’s COVID-19 response. “When Alaska appears on a map, we become excited. We’re even more ecstatic when visitors come to see our huge, beautiful, and just amazing state,” she remarked.

President Joe Biden and the first, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. This is a condensed version of the information.