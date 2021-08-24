During her term as Governor, Kathy Hochul wants New Yorkers to ‘Believe in Their Government Again.’

Kathy Hochul has stated that restoring New Yorkers’ faith in government is her first priority as governor.

Hochul was sworn in as the 57th governor of the Empire State soon after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the state capitol. She is the first female governor of New York in history.

She stated at the ceremony, “This is an emotional moment for me, but it’s one that I’m prepared for.”

Andrew Cuomo resigned after an investigation found he sexually assaulted many women and created a poisonous work environment, prompting her elevation to the state’s top position. Cuomo refuted the report’s findings in his farewell statement on Monday, saying his retirement was pushed by a “political and media frenzy.”

Hochul will complete Cuomo’s tenure, which ends in 2023.

When asked what she hopes to accomplish under her presidency, Hochul told reporters Tuesday, “I want people to believe in their government again.” “It’s important to me that people believe in what I’m saying. Our power comes from the people who put us in these positions, and I take that responsibility very seriously.”

