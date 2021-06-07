During her first visit to Guatemala, Kamala Harris highlights the country’s “eco-preneurs.”

During her first international tour as Vice President, Kamala Harris emphasized the link between the environment and the recent surge in migration at the United States’ southern border.

“There has been a lot of talk recently about eco-preneurs—entrepreneurs who are focused on climate, focused on what might happen, and who see the capacity for jobs and economic development as a connection with that pursuit “On Monday, Harris told reporters during a press conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala, alongside Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.

This week, Harris will go to Central America to meet with international leaders to discuss the border situation and other concerns. President Joe Biden has charged her with tackling the underlying reasons of the migrant inflow from Central America’s Northern Triangle.

Harris issued a strong warning to anyone considering visiting the United States in her first international public address as vice president.

“I want to be clear with anyone in this region who is considering making the risky journey to the US-Mexico border: DO NOT GO. “Do not come,” she stated emphatically.

The Biden administration has attempted to relate climate change and other environmental conservation initiatives to economic opportunities, such as green energy jobs in the United States that are intended to replace jobs in the fossil fuel industry.

“What can happen in terms of tree planting and what it can signify in terms of ecology and in our environment,” Harris said she and Giammattei talked.

Harris also openly urged Guatemalans to try to prevent further people from traveling to the United States.

“Let us discourage our friends, neighbors, and family members from embarking on what is otherwise an incredibly risky excursion, where coyotes benefit in major part,” she stated.

A day earlier, Giammattei blamed the Biden administration for the migrant crisis in an interview with CBS News.

In the interview, he stated, “We asked the US government to deliver a more clear message to discourage more people from leaving.”

Following a private conversation, Giammattei and Harris agreed that economic actions would help halt the flow of individuals fleeing Guatemala for the United States during a press conference.

