During flash flooding in Flagstaff, Arizona, dramatic footage shows cars being washed away.

Cars were washed away amid flash floods in Arizona, according to footage posted on social media, as the state was slammed with torrential rain for the second day in a row.

On Wednesday morning, a silver Toyota Prius was dragged down a residential street in Flagstaff, Arizona, by severe floodwaters, according to a video provided on Twitter by local meteorologist Ian Schwartz.

Flagstaff resident Taylor Landy shared the footage with Schwartz, telling the Arizona Republic that she shot it from inside her garage, which was spared from the flooding during the heavy rain.

“I was obviously scared for our neighbors across the street because the water was actually reaching their garage level, but not our side of the street,” she explained.

During the film, Landy can be heard yelling, “Oh my God!” as the car is dragged down the road by the floodwaters, before exclaiming, “Oh my God!” once more when the vehicle collides with a parked truck before the muddy floodwaters take the Prius out of sight down the street.

She told CBS affiliate 3TV that she works nights at a local hospital and was awakened by thunder and heavy rain on Wednesday morning.

Whoa!!! This afternoon in Flagstaff's Upper Greenlawn area, there was major flash flooding. Taylor Rae's video.

— Ian Schwartz 14 July 2021 (@SchwartzTV)

Before she saw the car swept past her house, Landy said she observed mailboxes being smashed and trash cans being swept away by the floodwaters.

“I never imagined our street would have flowing water strong enough to carry a car,” she said. It was gnarly, to put it another way.”

The Coconino County area in Arizona was slammed by floods for the second time in as many days, with sections of east Flagstaff receiving roughly 2.5 inches of rain on Wednesday, prompting the county to issue a “shelter in place” order.

According to the Republic, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a flash flood warning for about 83,800 people in the county, but the water in Flagstaff only lasted around 30 minutes on Wednesday morning.

