During an Ohio school board meeting over a mask dispute, some give Nazi salutes.

A school district in Ohio has criticized the “unacceptable” acts of a man and woman who were photographed performing Nazi salutes during a board meeting over face masks.

The incident occurred at a Worthington school board meeting on Monday, when officials requested attendees to cover their faces to help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

A woman who attended the meeting with her son, Marcia Edwards, recalled how the mood became hostile when a number of people refused to participate.

Edwards told local TV station WBNS, “Something in me was like, this is going wrong and you better start filming.”

As school board members made another request for guests to wear masks, Edwards claimed she saw at least one woman and one man offer Nazi salutes.

“It’s a nightmare. There’s no justification for somebody to do that, I mean, it just screams hatred to me,” Edwards remarked.

“It’s not how you behave in a group. It’s all about respect and kindness, she added, and that wasn’t even close.

“Hate is the result of people having their own beliefs about things. People are unwilling to see outside their own worlds or cultures.”

The Worthington City School District likewise denounced those who made the Nazi gesture when requested to wear a mask in a statement posted on its website.

“As a community, we may have differing viewpoints. However, we will not compromise on our expectations as a community to be civil, respectful, and not hateful in our interactions with one another,” the statement stated.

“What we saw at the 9/13 Board Meeting was inexcusable and unrepresentative of Worthington’s inclusive community. Any Nazi symbology trivializes the horrors and atrocities perpetrated against the Jewish people during the Holocaust.

“It also downplays the 6 million Jews slain by the Nazis, as well as the 5 million other people killed by the Nazis. There is no place for Nazi iconography in our community, schools, or school board meetings.

“We support, acknowledge, and celebrate our diverse community in Worthington.”

Edwards told WCMH that the incident had embarrassed both her and her son.

‘Why can’t they just obey the rules, just be an,’ my teen said. This is a condensed version of the information.