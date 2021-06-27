During an LGBT speech, the Valedictorian’s microphone was cut, and she was asked to remove the Pride flag from her gown.

A New Jersey high school valedictorian claims that his microphone was taken away during his graduation address because he mentioned LGBTQ issues, and that he was requested to remove a pride flag from his gown by school administrators.

Bryce Dershem, a June 17 graduate of Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, New Jersey, claims his graduation speech was cut short due to a technical issue since it did not follow the school district’s rules.

“After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt very alone,” Dershem remarked on stage at the event. I had no idea where to turn.”

The school’s principal can be seen approaching the podium and leaning down to collect something under the stage before Dershem’s microphone is switched off in a video of the address.

The principal then approaches the valedictorian, removes the microphone and a piece of paper from the podium, and looks for someone to replace the microphone with a working one.

“Dr. Tull walked up to the platform and crumpled the document I brought in front of me,” Dershem told WCAU. “He effectively pointed to the speech he had written for me and told me that was all I was supposed to say.”

Dershem picked up where he left off after receiving a new microphone, giving the speech about his mental health issues and anorexia treatment from memory.

All student speeches are handled through the high school administration, according to Robert Cloutier, superintendent of the Eastern Camden County Regional School District. Cloutier explained that the principal works with the students to “connect their educational experiences to a relevant and inclusive message about the future for all students in the class and the students’ invited guests,” according to Cloutier.

All statements are agreed upon and authorized ahead of time, according to him, and are held on stage for the principal to handle the ceremony.

During the speech editing process, however, Dershem claims he was pushed to remove all references to his queerness and eating disorder therapy.

“I felt censored,” Dershem admitted. “It felt like they were trying to control the message I was going to deliver and take away the aspects of my identity that I was most proud of.”

When he graduated, he stated he chose to go off the book.