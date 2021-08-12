During an Atlanta Braves MLB game, a fight breaks out between two women.

The clip was uploaded with the phrase “Braves game got out of control tonight” by the Everything Georgia Twitter account.

On Wednesday night, the footage shows two women tussling on the ground of the stadium’s concession area.

Others soon intervene, attempting to separate the women by grabbing each other’s hair.

A police officer detains one of the ladies involved in the brawl at the end of the video.

The cop is seen handcuffing the woman as she lies face down.

The cause of the incident is unknown, as is the fate of the second woman involved in the argument.

On Twitter, the video has been seen over 300,000 times.

The incident was widely highlighted on social media in other places.

In response to the Braves’ official Twitter account posting a video of second baseman Ozzie Albies hitting the game-winning home run, @OKLighting tweeted, “Anyone else see the tweet about the fight happening at the game?”

@97SORKA tweeted, “FIGHT AT THE BRAVES GAME???” before later adding, “girlie got jailed.”

We’ve reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment.

The Atlanta Braves won 8-6 on Albies’ three-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning.

After the game, manager Brian Snitker told MLB.com, “When you don’t win one like this, it’s a kick in the gut.” “There’s nothing like it when you do.”

The Braves have won seven of their previous eight games and are currently tied for first place in the National League East with the Phillies.

“You can’t win the division tomorrow,” Snitker added, “but it’s fantastic to be where we are.” “We have a place in the world. We’re having a good time playing significant games.”

Albies, who has home runs in two of his last three games, praised the Braves’ momentum after they were four spots out of first place at the start of August.

Albies stated, “The team is rolling.” “Right now, everyone is feeding off of one other.”

Albies also didn’t intend to hit a home run when he took the mound against former Brave pitcher Lucas Sims.

