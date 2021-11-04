During an argument about a pig, a man allegedly killed his father-in-law with a leaf blower.

During a quarrel over a pig, a man in Looneyville, West Virginia, allegedly killed his father-in-law with a leaf blower.

According to WCHS, Andrew Franklin Bush and his father-in-law, William Greathouse, were attempting to load a caged pig onto a truck bed when the cage collapsed to the ground. As a result, the men got into a brawl. Witnesses said they saw Bush and Greathouse punching each other while shouting obscenities at each other.

As Greathouse retaliated, Bush “punched Greathouse so hard that he knocked his spectacles off,” according to Complex. Bush, 26, snatched up the leaf blower and “swung the instrument at Greathouse’s head” in retaliation. Greathouse was later discovered on the truck’s bed by cops.

“He was still unconscious, not breathing, and his face and hands were becoming blue. On addition, the victim had a visible indentation in his forehead with a minor open cut “According to the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, a complaint was filed in Roane County Magistrate Court.

Bush admitted that he “was upset and felt like he wanted to injure [Greathouse]” in the complaint, but that he “was sorry for what he did and that hitting [Greathouse] with the leaf blower was too excessive.”

According to WCHS, Greathouse eventually died as a result of the incident, according to the Roane County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bush was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and malicious assault in the meanwhile. He is currently being jailed at Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to The Washington Newsday, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for November 12 at the Roane County Magistrate Court.

According to crimgrade.org, the crime rate of Looneyville is 62.04 per 1,000 residents.

“Looneyville is in the tenth percentile for safety,” according to the website, “meaning 90 percent of cities are safer and ten percent of cities are more hazardous.”

The community’s violent crime rate is 1.87 per 1,000 residents, which is slightly lower than the national average. When it comes to violent crime, Looneyville ranks in the 68th percentile, which implies that just 32% of communities are riskier.

In the United States, fatalities as a result of a disagreement are not rare. According to data from 2019, 43.2 percent of the “58.8 percent of homicides for which supplemental details were recorded” had supplementary details. This is a condensed version of the information.