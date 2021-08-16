During a violent weekend in Chicago, a 7-year-old was killed and 50 others were shot.

The 7-year-old was fatally shot on Sunday about 2:50 p.m. local time after authorities received reports of shots fired in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officer Brian McDermott, the Chicago Police Department’s Chief of Operations, claimed that when police got to the site, they discovered “two young children, ages 6 and 7, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.” According to authorities, the two victims were discovered in a parked car on the street.

The 7-year-old victim received gunshot wounds to the chest and torso, while the 6-year-old victim received bullet wounds to the chest and armpit, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Until the Chicago Fire Department arrived, the cops assisted the two minor victims. The two victims were taken to Loyola Medical Center, where the 7-year-old girl died as a result of her injuries.

“At this point, the 6-year-old is struggling for her life,” McDermott added.

The two female victims were not identified by name by the Chicago Police Department, but they were confirmed to be sisters. During the news conference, McDermott also stated that the two girls were not the original targets of the shot.

During the press conference, McDermott remarked, “At this time, I’d like to express my heartfelt condolences to the families of these two lovely young children.” “To say I’m saddened and horrified is an understatement. I can only hope that everyone in this city is as enraged, devastated, and horrified as I am right now.”

Detectives from Area 5 of the Chicago Police Department are still looking into the event, and they’re asking for the public’s aid in identifying the culprits.

According to WLS-TV, at least 50 other people were injured by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, in addition to the two little girls who were shot.

Chicago has seen a steady increase in violent crime and shooting occurrences over the last few months.

