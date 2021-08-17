During a video visitation with her jailed boyfriend, a Florida woman was arrested for exposing herself.

Danielle Ferrero, 38, visited the Charlotte County jail in southern coastal Florida on August 8 for a virtual camera visit with her lover, 25-year-old inmate Cody Thomas.

Ferrero began her hour-long video chat with Thomas by entering one of the jail’s visitation center’s camera stations.

According to the police arrest report, “during their visit, they regularly chatted in an obscene manner, speaking of sex, sexual organs, and sexual acts.” “[She] regularly flaunted and stroked her breasts, covered, revealing her revealing clothing, calling her outfit naughty.”

During their video chat, Ferrero allegedly revealed her breasts and brought herself to climax. Ferrero reportedly showed her breasts again near the end of their conversation. The visitation staff at the jail, who were listening in on the phone, suddenly ended their visit.

Ferrero was arrested when police issued a warrant for his arrest. She was accused of exposing her sexual parts in a public setting. Legally, the video station inside the visitation center is a public space.

On August 11, when police arrived at Ferrero’s residence, she allegedly said, “I can’t believe flashing Cody my boobs would get me arrested.”

On August 13, Ferrero was released on bond. The date of her arraignment has been set for September 1.

Before visiting a Florida jail, visitors must fill out an application. In most cases, the application approval procedure takes fewer than 30 days. Clothing that displays “excessive skin” or that is made of skin-tight or see-through material is prohibited by visitation dress standards.

Despite the fact that Ferrero and Thomas are not married, jails all around the United States used to allow offenders to have “extended family visits” with their spouses. Inmates were allowed to make sexual contact with their loved ones during these visits, which were also known as “conjugal visits.”

Such visits, though, are becoming increasingly rare. According to the legal assistance website Criminal Defense Lawyer, 17 states approved such visits in 1993. California, Connecticut, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, and Washington are the only states that do so now.

Prisoners do not have a constitutional right to such visits, according to the United States Supreme Court and other federal courts. Even in states where such visits are permitted, jails. This is a condensed version of the information.