During a vacation fight in the Keys, a Florida man bites off another man’s ear.

During a vacation stay at a Florida hotel, a Florida man was charged with assaulting another guy.

James Lenn Williams of Port St. Lucie was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated battery, strangulation battery, and two further counts of battery.

Williams was staying with two friends at the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina on Stock Island, one man and two women. Williams was allegedly pushing one of the women, who was unconscious, toward their hotel room in a maintenance bucket. Williams began tossing beer and taunting her as he pushed her.

Williams’ friend, a 28-year-old male, intervened and attempted to calm the situation down. Williams then got into a confrontation with the other woman’s friends and pushed her to the ground. According to investigators, he then chewed off a portion of the male victim’s ear.

The 28-year-old victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A Florida guy was sent to the hospital after climbing into a jaguar pen at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in July.

“This is a person who didn’t think with his head… “He pushed his hand through the netting that separates the jaguars from the outside,” said Dan Maloney, deputy zoo director. Maloney further noted that if the animal had a better grasp on the victim, it “would have been a very different tale.”

The jaguar engaged in the incident was unharmed, and authorities indicated that the man had no intention of harming the animal.

Joseph Guenther died in May when his boat collided with a stretch of mangroves. The man was catapulted into the mangroves after the boat crashed, according to officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

In an email, FWC added, “Appears [Guenther] is going to have a mangrove wedged into (his) head.”

According to a radio transmission from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Guenther required life-saving assistance once authorities arrived on the scene.

“The most recent transmission from the MCSO indicates that he is in full code,” FWC stated. A full code indicates that a person’s heart has stopped beating and that all resuscitation techniques must be used to keep them alive.

In April, a Florida ride operator was assaulted when she attempted to push a black woman. This is a condensed version of the information.