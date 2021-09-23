During a tumultuous scene at a restaurant, an Instagrammer describes sitting next to Gabby Petito.

Nina Celie Angelo described the tumultuous scene she witnessed while sitting next to Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a Wyoming restaurant.

Angelo and her boyfriend, Matthew England, dined at Merry Piglets, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, between 1 and 2 p.m. local time on August 27. According to Fox News, Angelo and England were in town for a wedding.

Angelo said in an Instagram Story that she saw Laundrie ranting at the restaurant’s hostess.

“You guys, we were at this restaurant—sitting right next to them!” In her video, Angelo said.

“They just left abruptly, and [Petito] was crying on the sidewalk, and [Laundrie] came back in and was, like, shouting at the hostess, and then walked out,” Angelo added. “And then he came in four more times to talk to the management and to scold the hostess,” says the narrator.

“My first thought was that they were dissatisfied with the service and were leaving or trying to avoid paying their bill,” Angelo continued.

Laundrie wasn’t screaming and didn’t appear inebriated, Angelo later told Fox News. “However, it was almost like a scene,” she added. A waitress, a hostess, and the manager are said to have been yelled at by Laundrie. According to the outlet, they were all women.

“[Petito] was in tears. And [Laundrie] was becoming angrier,” Angelo explained. “Like, you could see she’s sadder than usual, and she’s crying for no apparent reason. I’m not sure why this is. I’m not sure if she was ashamed or not… This happened just before she passed away.”

Petito and Laundrie were present at the restaurant on the day in question, according to the eatery. The restaurant did not provide any extra information.

After seeing internet bodycam footage of Laundrie talking with police from Moab, Utah, Angelo claimed England recognized the restaurant scene.

Angelo told Fox News, “He goes, Nina, that was the couple fighting at the restaurant.” “And it brought me to a halt. My body felt as if it was losing blood. “Oh my God, I absolutely forgot about that episode,” I exclaimed.

Angelo stated that she has subsequently reported what she saw to the appropriate authorities. She stated on Instagram that she did not share her with anyone. This is a condensed version of the information.