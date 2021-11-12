During a Texas event, a college student asks Mike Pence for dating advice.

Former Vice President Mike Pence received questions from Texas A&M University students Thursday evening, and one male student took advantage of the opportunity to seek relationship advice.

Bobby, a college student, dubbed the Trump-Pence government the “best of all time.”

“My question is a little more personal,” he remarked, deviating from the politics-themed queries Pence had fielded for the majority of the night. “I’m looking for a knowledgeable man to answer this question for me: What do you believe is the most efficient way to obtain a woman in college?” Hundreds of college students applauded, and Pence grinned and shook his head slightly before responding.

“”It’s a tough one—as my wife knows, I didn’t date anyone before her,” Pence said before instructing the student to “sit down.” I can tell you’re not having any issues.” Pence and his wife, Karen, met while he was in law school at a Catholic church event and have been married since 1985. They are the parents of three children.

Pence’s Thursday evening address, headlined “How to Save America From the Woke Left,” was part of his Young America’s Foundation-sponsored college lecture tour (YAF).

The former Indiana governor and congressman is rumored to be mulling a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, but when a student asked about his plans on Thursday night, he remained tight-lipped.

He admitted, “I’m not a long-term planner.” “I’ll keep you updated,” says the narrator. Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been at odds since Pence denied Trump’s request to delay the certification of Biden’s election on January 6. Pence had to be carried away to safety as a crowd of Trump fans stormed the US Capitol that day. Pence almost evaded the protesters when they invaded the premises, according to security footage displayed during Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Last year, Pence was in charge of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed response to the coronavirus pandemic. His lesson from the event, he said, was the significance of focusing on new ideas, such as vaccine research.

“We were vaccinating 1 million people a day with three safe and effective vaccines before we left office,” Pence stated to applause. “It was American imagination and innovation.” He was as well. This is a condensed version of the information.