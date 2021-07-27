During a tense five-hour standoff, a sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed.

On Sunday, Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia announced that a Kern County sheriff’s officer had been slain while responding to a gunfire call.

Mayor Garcia lauded law enforcement officials in a statement obtained by This website, calling it a “devastating time” for Wasco.

“This afternoon, I heard news that every Mayor hopes never to receive,” he said in a statement. One of our heroic Kern County Sheriff Deputies was killed-in-action while responding to a standoff near Wasco, while another was shot and wounded.

“Although this is still an ongoing incident, I’d want to express my condolences to the families of both deputies at this time. Nothing will ever be able to prepare us for catastrophes like these.”

“Our lives can alter forever in an instant,” it continued. I pray that God wraps his love around these families and provides them the strength to get through this difficult time.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to all of our police enforcement and first responder brothers and sisters who bravely put their lives on the line to safeguard our citizens. I can’t express my gratitude enough for the work you do. May God continue to bless you all.”

The two policemen rushed to a home on the 100 block of First Street at 1 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting and people being down at the property, according to the Fresno Bee.

Officers were shot at by someone inside the house as they arrived, but they managed to avoid being hit and sought shelter.

When a SWAT team arrived at around 2:50 p.m., they attempted to enter the house, prompting the resident to open fire again.

Both cops were then hit by gunfire, according to the Fresno Bee, and were brought to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s deputy was later determined to have died as a result of his critical injuries.

The Suspect Has Been Taken to the Hospital

