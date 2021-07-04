During a standoff with police, 11 members of ‘Rise of the Moors’ had pistols and AR-15s.

Following a nine-hour standoff along Interstate 95 in Wakefield on Saturday, Massachusetts State Officers captured and charged 11 people, with police claiming to have seized at least eight guns.

According to MassLive, the standoff began early Saturday morning when police saw the group—which has been linked to the Rise of the Moors movement—refueling their vehicles alongside the freeway while clutching rifles. The confrontation concluded peacefully with the men being taken into custody, despite the fact that the suspects were armed and originally refused to cooperate with police officials.

“The organization claimed to be heading from Rhode Island to Maine to undertake “training.” None of the men, who were dressed in military fatigues and body armor and had long guns and pistols, have a firearms license.

Troopers have so far recovered eight firearms: three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun, and a short barrel rifle, according to the report “In a news release given to This website, the state police said.

According to police, the suspects refer to themselves as “militia” and identify with “Moorish Sovereign Ideology.” Members of the group shared videos online showing them standing in the middle of the highway carrying a Moroccan flag, which is crimson with a green star outline in the middle.

“Moorish sovereign citizens first appeared on the East Coast in the mid-1990s, when some people began to combine sovereign citizen ideals with some of the teachings of the Moorish Science Temple, a 1913 religious group. The Moorish sovereign movement arose as sovereign citizen ideas attracted more followers of the Moorish Science Temple, according to a 2016 investigation by the Anti-Defamation League.

The ideology’s adherents are said to believe in “the notion that African-Americans” have special rights “due to a 1780s treaty with Morocco, as well as the belief that African-Americans are descended from African “Moors”—and frequently also the belief that African-Americans are a people indigenous to the Americas.”

“Moorish sovereigns espouse an interpretation of sovereign doctrine that African Americans constitute an elite class within American society with special rights and privileges that convey on them a sovereign immunity that places them beyond federal and state authority,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

