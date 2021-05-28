During a speech about cartels, Marjorie Taylor Greene attempts a Mexican accent.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried a Mexican accent as she stated that drug cartels in the country “love” Democrats and are “raking it in” amid the continuing border issue.

On Thursday, the Republican accused Democrats of being “in the business of assisting the cartels” while speaking at a “America First” rally in Dalton, Georgia, before attempting a “poor Mexican accent.”

The rally was the latest in a series of road trips organized by Greene and her troubled colleague Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the midst of the Republican Party’s continuing civil war between the “America First” wing and the so-called “moderate” wing.

Rep. Greene remarked to her supporters in a speech: “Is the Biden administration and Democrats no longer concerned about children in cages? Are they unconcerned about drug and human trafficking? They’re in the business of assisting cartels, not the other way around.

“Democrats are adored by the cartels. They’re down there, saying things like, ‘We’re earning a lot of money off of Joe Biden,’ and so on. That’s my clumsy attempt at a Mexican accent. They adore them, and they adore them. They’re raking in the cash.”

Rep. Greene’s office has been approached for further comment by Washington Newsday.

Last week, the freshman lawmaker found herself in serious trouble after comparing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandate to the horrors of the Holocaust.

Greene stated in an interview last Thursday: “We can look back in history to a time when people were told to wear a gold star and were clearly treated as second-class citizens, to the point where they were loaded onto trains and transported to death chambers in Nazi Germany.

“This is precisely the kind of mistreatment Nancy Pelosi is referring to.”

The Georgia Republican’s comments drew significant condemnation, with even senior members of her own party denouncing the comparison.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said in a statement, “Marjorie is wrong, and her deliberate decision to compare the atrocities of the Holocaust to wearing masks is disgusting.” “The Holocaust is the most heinous crime ever committed in human history. It is profoundly distressing that this needs to be addressed today.”

