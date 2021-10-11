During a school shooting, barricaded students are rescued in a viral video.

On TikTok, a viral video has gone viral showing what appears to be a classroom during a school shooting.

The video showed cops breaking down a barricade and entering the room, prompting a barrage of criticism over the efficiency of the barricade.

It makes the video the most recent TikTok upload to record a student’s experience during a school shooting, coming only a week after a Texas student’s video of a shooting went viral.

Tito Moto, who said the video was filmed by his nephew, posted it four days ago. The video’s veracity has not been confirmed by Washington Newsday. It has already been viewed over three million times. He captioned it, “There was a shooting at my nephew’s school today.”

The location of the school was not specified by the TikTok user. Moto has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

“Show your hands, cops.” Before they opened the door, knocked the barricade over, and entered the classroom, the cop in the video said, “I’m going to knock down the barricade.”

Along with the rest of the class, the student recording appeared to be hidden beneath the classroom desks.

The barricade, which was formed up of tables and chairs, was little under three-quarters the height of the door.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

When hiding in a classroom, all government instructions encourage using barricades, with the Department of Homeland Security advising: “Blockade the door with heavy furniture,” and the CISA recommending: “Block entry to your hiding location and lock the doors.”

The classroom in the video followed the rules, but critics raced to assess its efficacy when the cops easily demolished it.

One user added, “That’s how easy it would have been to knock down the barricades.”

Others, on the other hand, said that the mere presence of a barricade could be enough to prevent an active shooter by simply adding more work to the situation than a naked door.

“The barricade acts as a deterrent,” says the narrator. Shooters are looking for as many bodies as possible. If there is a stumbling block, they will overcome it. This is a condensed version of the information.