During a school mask debate, women laugh as a student discusses her grandmother’s COVID death.

At a Tennessee school board hearing to consider whether to enforce a mask mandate, video emerged showing adults laughing at a student as he talks about his grandmother’s death from COVID-19.

The video, which has gone viral, depicts a male Rutherford County student describing why he feels masks should be worn on school grounds to help protect people from COVID-19.

“If I get COVID, I’m going to tell my family about it, and I talk to my grandparents a lot,” the student explained. “They’re at a greater risk than I am. As a result, I’m not going to give them COVID.

“My grandma, a former teacher in the Rutherford County school system, died of COVID last year because no one was wearing a mask.”

A number of people laughed and expressed their displeasure with the remark.

As he tries to continue with his side of the conversation, two women sitting behind him smirk and shake their heads, holding signs that read “let our kids smile.”

WATCH: A RUTHERFORD COUNTY STUDENT TELLS THE BOARD THAT HIS GRANDFATHER, a former @rucoschools teacher, DIED OF COVID BECAUSE NO ONE WAS WEARING A MAKEUP… Behind him, anti-maskers LAUGH and INTERRUPT HIM.

pic.twitter.com/39BDjec5DX It’s shameless.

September 7, 2021 — Murfreesboro Holler (@TheBoroHoller)

“This is a preventable issue, and it is irresponsible to not wear masks in schools,” the youngster continues. “We’re murdering people,” says the narrator. This is not something we should be doing for our pupils’ education.”

The purpose of the Rutherford County School Board meeting on Tuesday night was to assess whether pupils should be forced to wear masks in school or if parents should have the option.

The board decided that additional investigation is needed before voting on the subject after more than three hours of debate, according to WZTV.

The issue erupted after a number of schools in Tennessee stated that they would be closing due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, with some closing for the rest of the week.

Last week, about 10,000 kids were isolated for at least one day, according to the Rutherford County School District.

Dozens of parents and children debated whether or not mask mandates should be implemented at. This is a condensed version of the information.