During a robbery attempt in Georgia, a woman was shot dead by her own gun, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Fred Drive in Warner Robins after receiving a complaint of a person being shot about 12.30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release posted on Facebook by the Warner Robins Police Department.

Kyndal Reynolds, 21, and Tywana Antonette Cody, 42, both of Warner Robins, had met two men earlier in the night, according to police. Reynolds allegedly tried to rob the men later, while they were all in the same vehicle.

According to authorities, one of the guys attempted to disarm Reynolds, and she was shot with her own weapon during the struggle.

She was taken to Warner Robins’ Houston Medical Center, but she died as a result of her injuries.

Cody had been collaborating with Reynolds to rob the males, according to police. Cody was arrested and is now facing charges of felony murder and being a party to an aggravated assault offense. She was being housed at a correctional center in Houston County.

According to authorities, the males lingered on the site early Sunday and helped with investigators. They have not been charged with anything.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for Reynolds’ funeral lauded her as a “great” mother.

“I am reaching out to all of you today with a heavy heart,” Akima Rodriguez said on the website.

“Many of you may have heard that our dear Kyndal passed away recently. Kyndal was a lovely mother, daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, and friend who made a difference in the lives of those she touched. She is survived by her beautiful son Keagyn (Kea), her brother Kingston, and her mother Heather Reynolds.

“We are all heartbroken at Kyndal’s death, and we want to help Heather and her family in any way we can, as well as provide Kyndal with the memorial she deserves to honor her memory and say our final farewell.”

An investigation has been launched. This is a condensed version of the information.