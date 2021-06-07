During a robbery, a Dunkin’ Manager was shot and killed, and the suspect is still at large.

Police have asked for assistance in locating the person who shot and killed the manager of a Dunkin’ Donuts outlet in Philadelphia early Saturday morning during a robbery.

Just before 5.30 a.m., Christine Lugo, 41, was unlocking the store on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue when a guy brandished a gun and forced his way in, according to police.

The suspect and Lugo were seen in a rear room, according to surveillance footage published by the Philadelphia Police Department. According to authorities, he compelled her to hand over cash held in an office before shooting her once in the head and fleeing the store, according to a news release. At the scene, she was pronounced deceased.

The shop is open.