During a racially charged arbery case, a defense attorney apologizes for a black pastor’s remark.

After garnering worldwide backlash for his comments seeking to remove Black pastors from the trial, a defense attorney defending the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery offered a brief apology in court on Friday.

Attorney Kevin Gough, who represents William “Roddy” Bryan, said on the sixth day of the trial that his Thursday remarks were “overly broad” and that he would be filing a “more precise motion” next week.

“I’ll let the court know that if my words yesterday were unduly broad, I’ll file a more particular motion on Monday to put those concerns in context.” “And my apologies to anyone who may have been offended inadvertently,” Gough stated.

Gough also stated that he was not requested to make the statement by the court.

Gough has been chastised around the country for raising an issue about the amount of Black pastors who accompanied the Arbery family to court.

“The concept that we’re going to bring these folks in one by one to sit with the victim’s family,” Gough explained. “Obviously, they can only have so many preachers.” “All’s fine if their pastor is Al Sharpton right now,” he said, “but that’s it.” “We don’t want any more Black pastors or others—Jesse Jackson, whoever was in here with the victim’s family earlier this week—trying to sway a jury in this case.” The pastors were accused of attending the trial for their own “political goals,” according to the counsel. Even Gough’s co-counsels seemed taken aback by his remarks.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley cut Gough off on Thursday, saying he would not issue blanket exclusions from court appearances.

When Gough made his statements, the jury was not present in the courtroom.

In reaction to the defense’s remarks, Sharpton remarked that while he respects Gough’s role as Bryan’s lawyer, “this goes beyond defending your client; it insults the victim’s family.”

“My attendance yesterday and in the days ahead is not disruptive in any manner,” Sharpton said in a statement. “It was at the invitation of the family of Ahmaud Arbery, who have said so openly.”

“This objection was plainly directed at me, with no consideration for the fact that there was a mother (and) father in the room.” This is a condensed version of the information.